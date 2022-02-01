Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

AVID has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.15. 272,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,556. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $101.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $159,405.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 263,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.