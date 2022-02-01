AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AvidXchange.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 25.44.

NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 10.36 on Friday. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 8.15 and a 52 week high of 27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.21.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

