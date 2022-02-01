Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.84) on Friday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 405.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79). Also, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.