Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Saturday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 469 ($6.31) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).
Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.84) on Friday. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The company has a market capitalization of £16.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 412.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 405.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
