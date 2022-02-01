Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.31) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.84) on Monday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £16.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.34.

In related news, insider Martin Strobel acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.30) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($211,884.92). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.53) per share, with a total value of £6,769.17 ($9,100.79).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

