Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 469 ($6.31) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.50 ($6.18).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 434.20 ($5.84) on Monday. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 332.60 ($4.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 445.20 ($5.99). The stock has a market cap of £16.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 412.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 405.34.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
