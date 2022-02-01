Aviva PLC Buys 1,500 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of 51job by 845.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,454,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,208 shares during the period. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,500,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth $48,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after acquiring an additional 356,744 shares during the period. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the third quarter valued at $20,199,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOBS opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

