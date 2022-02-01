Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 29,510 Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,080,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after acquiring an additional 302,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 239,797 shares in the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CD opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35 and a beta of 2.85. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $27.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

