Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,475,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,459,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.79. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

