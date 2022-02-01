Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 37.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,578,000 after buying an additional 1,143,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 710,044 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

NYSE WLK opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

