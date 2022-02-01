Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 12,049 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Aware alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.17.

In other Aware news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $57,846.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Aware during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aware by 29,444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.