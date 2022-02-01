BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 116.3% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BAESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BAE Systems by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,282 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

