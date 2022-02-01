BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Short Interest Up 116.3% in January

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BAESY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cheuvreux started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.
Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
