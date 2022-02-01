Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 167,207 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,207 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.78% of FIGS worth $46,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIGS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the third quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547.

NYSE:FIGS opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Equities analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

