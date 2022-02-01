Bamco Inc. NY Has $35.39 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.10% of Zscaler worth $35,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5,886.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $257.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -118.48 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.23 and its 200 day moving average is $283.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,267 shares of company stock valued at $21,632,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

