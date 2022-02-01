Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Prologis were worth $39,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,369,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,738,000 after buying an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 429.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $156.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

