Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 41,593 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Square were worth $42,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 145,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Square by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in Square by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Square by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

SQ stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.29, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.75 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

