Bamco Inc. NY Sells 96,205 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,205 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.41% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $24,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $60,397,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at $8,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2,231.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 37.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,799,000 after purchasing an additional 514,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14.

In related news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,833,163 shares of company stock worth $267,723,892 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

