Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE:BMA opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $922.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $386.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.82 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,680,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,251,000 after buying an additional 63,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at about $3,204,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Macro by 378.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

