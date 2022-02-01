Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 134,561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.