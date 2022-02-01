Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.35. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,621. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $75.68 and a one year high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

