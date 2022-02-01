Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $175.78 and a 52 week high of $259.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

