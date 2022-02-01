Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 5,112 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in News were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in News by 109.3% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,017 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in News by 359.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,301 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in News by 66.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the second quarter worth $22,121,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

