Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 250,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

