Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 571,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

