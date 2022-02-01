Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,400 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.