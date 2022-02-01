Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Down 34.9% in January

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.48. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.