Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €83.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAX. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($86.29) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €86.38 ($97.06).

Shares of SAX stock opened at €66.30 ($74.49) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €68.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.43. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a 12-month high of €77.30 ($86.85).

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

