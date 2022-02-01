Barclays Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($73.27) to GBX 5,300 ($71.26) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,633.33.

Shares of WZZZY stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Wizz Air has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

