Barclays PLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.00 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $991.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

