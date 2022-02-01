Barclays PLC Grows Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CNA Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

NYSE CNA opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.