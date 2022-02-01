Barclays PLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,099 shares of company stock worth $5,067,955 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELF opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.05. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.36 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

