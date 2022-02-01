Barclays PLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.59.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.