Barclays PLC Purchases 74,996 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 335.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,996 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 556,428 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

