Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.08) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 733.78 ($9.87).

GPOR opened at GBX 757 ($10.18) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 736.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 751.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.81. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of GBX 636 ($8.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.90).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

