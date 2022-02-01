Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($44.37) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.92) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,980 ($40.06).

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,800 ($37.64) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.38. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,265 ($43.90). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,771.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,850.48. The stock has a market cap of £786.41 million and a PE ratio of 189.19.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

