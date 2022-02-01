Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 760 ($10.22) target price on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.56) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Barratt Developments to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.43) to GBX 810 ($10.89) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 780 ($10.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 832 ($11.19) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 835 ($11.23) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 810.80 ($10.90).

Shares of BDEV opened at GBX 611.60 ($8.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 592.80 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.96). The stock has a market cap of £6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 704.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 693.54.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott acquired 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.99) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($67,257.58).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

