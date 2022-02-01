Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $18.24 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 13.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $573.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 189,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

