Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 375 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PEP stock opened at $173.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.