Bell Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 23 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,929.00 to $1,920.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,974.21.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,485.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,615.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,761.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

