Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $113,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CRM opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.92 and a 200-day moving average of $263.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,632,672 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.47.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.