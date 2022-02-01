Bell Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

