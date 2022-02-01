Bell Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 250,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,052. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.