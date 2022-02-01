Berenberg Bank Increases Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target to GBX 300

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 300 ($4.03) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GKP. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.97) price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($3.97) to GBX 315 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP opened at GBX 224.30 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £479.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 191.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.74. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.80 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 226.53 ($3.05).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.