Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($22.05) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YOU. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.90) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.90) price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of YouGov to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,455 ($19.56) to GBX 1,300 ($17.48) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get YouGov alerts:

YOU opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 112.62. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 930 ($12.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,600 ($21.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,439.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh purchased 21 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($412.21).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.