Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Berkeley Lights posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.75. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 20,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $500,001.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,872 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,177,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 825,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after acquiring an additional 794,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

