Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 59,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

NASDAQ BWMX opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $821.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.