Big Data Protocol Price Up 10% Over Last Week (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $434,060.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0822 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Big Data Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00113076 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 38,964,856 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Big Data Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Big Data Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.