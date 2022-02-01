BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.08

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.08, but opened at $179.10. BioNTech shares last traded at $174.84, with a volume of 17,123 shares.
BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $6,998,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 95.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.