BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $172.08

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.08, but opened at $179.10. BioNTech shares last traded at $174.84, with a volume of 17,123 shares.

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Get BioNTech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in BioNTech by 38.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $208,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $6,998,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 95.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.