Bitcoin Zero Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $22,501.94 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.50 or 0.07156662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,650.89 or 0.99661730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006701 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

