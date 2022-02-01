BitWhite (BTW) Price Reaches $0.0025

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. BitWhite has a market cap of $91,300.73 and $48,102.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

