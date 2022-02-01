BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $847,669. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

