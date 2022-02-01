BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BB. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 412,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,878,968. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.